Tucker Observer: Clarkston City Council Election is March 16; Friendship Forest reopens

Here’s a look at news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish covering Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain:

Clarkston City Council Election Day is Tuesday, March 16

Clarkston, GA — The special election to fill Yterenickia “YT” Bell’s seat on the Clarkston City Council will be held tomorrow, March 16.

“Voting on Election Day March 16, will take place at the two precincts: Clarkston First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 4007 Church Street, and the Clarkston Community Center at 3701 College Ave, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” the city’s website says. “Any person who is a resident of the city of Clarkston and who is registered at least thirty (30) days prior to this election with the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections as an elector within the city of Clarkston shall be eligible to vote in this election. Deadline for voter registration [was] February 16, 2021. The city of Clarkston has two (2) Voting Precincts. city of Clarkston voters MUST Vote at their designated precinct.”

To find your precinct, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here.

Voting closes soon in best beer garden contest

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Brewing Company is getting national attention as one of the country’s best beer gardens and is in the running for one of the best beer gardens in the country.

“There are only a few days left to vote Atlanta-based Tucker Brewing Company into USA Today’s 10Best,” the brewery announced. “After surveying the country looking for the best of the best, USA Today selected Tucker Brewing as one of the top 20 best beer gardens in the United States, and we need your help to keep them in the top 10 and take the #1 position! It’s not too late to begin voting daily – that’s 5 extra votes for Tucker Brewing! Voting closes Tuesday, March 16 at Noon. Thanks so much to all who have voted and continue to vote!”

To vote, click here.

Tucker Brewing Company was established in 2017 and opened its doors in 2018.

Friendship Forest reopens in Clarkston

Clarkston, GA — Friendship Forest in Clarkston has reopened with some much-needed improvements. The 18.5-acre park includes a protected wetland, bird sanctuary, a new boardwalk, paved walking paths, viewing decks and covered pavilions.

“It didn’t happen by accident. This took several years in the making, several administrations who did the work… several community members who did this to make this happen,” Mayor Beverly Burks said.

The $1.85-million renovation was approved in December 2016. Friendship Forest is located at 4380 E Ponce de Leon Ave., about half a mile from the city’s central business district.

The area was designated as a greenspace by the City Council in 2002 and can only be used for wetland protection and passive outdoor recreational activities. In 2004, the City Council used funding from the Greenspace Program to purchase another 2.84 acres that was later established as a bird sanctuary, according to the city’s website.

A few months after Keith Barker was hired as city manager in 2011, he and Larry Kaiser, an engineer with Collaborative Infrastructure Services, walked through Friendship Forest and saw a lot of opportunity.

“That’s really the beginning of the thought process of working toward an end game, which is what we have here today,” Kaiser said.

