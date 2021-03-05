Tucker Observer: DeKalb Police investigating video; Clarkston hosting cleanup event

Share









Tucker, GA — Here’s a look at the latest news from the Tucker Observer, Decaturish.com’s new website covering Tucker, Stone Mountain and Clarkston.

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department said a Feb. 18 incident involving its officers is under investigation after a video of the confrontation surfaced on Reddit.

The video titled, “Police making unlawful entry,” was first published 14 days ago on the PublicFreakout subreddit. Attempts to reach the original poster for more information were unsuccessful. Police also declined to provide additional information about where the incident occurred.

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston is holding its second annual waterway cleanup event on Saturday, March 27, at 9 a.m.

The event will be held at Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary, located at 4380 East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Volunteers and the city’s public works staff will clean and remove litter from the city’s waterways. There will be COVID-19 precautions and guidelines in place tduring the event.

To read the full story, click here.

Lithonia, GA — Lithonia High School senior Zae Brewer is one of two students selected as Georgia’s delegates to the 2021 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP), the Georgia Department of Education announced March 1 in a press release.

Each year, the USSYP brings the most outstanding high school students—two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity—to Washington, D.C. for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 program will be the first-ever fully virtual Washington Week. Brewer will join a 104-student delegation and will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Eleven DeKalb County School District (DCSD) high schools were named 2021 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools, a press release from the district says. This honor was announced by State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Feb. 24.

AP classes offer students the opportunity to learn college-level content while in high school and take AP exams administered by the College Board. Students earning scores of 3, 4, and 5 may be eligible to receive college credit.

To read the full story, click here.

Atlanta, GA – LifeLine Animal Project is inviting everyone to take advantage of their “Get Lucky” adoption promotion and adopt a dog or cat now through March 31 for $25, a press release says.

Participating shelters include the LifeLine Community Animal Center, Fulton County Animal Services and DeKalb County Animal Services. The promotion is also valid on all dogs and cats in foster homes. All adoptions include the pet’s spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations, a $350 value, for no additional cost. Potential adopters will be screened to ensure pets go to loving homes.

To read the full story, click here.

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain City Council on March 2 unanimously approved a contract that will bring back the popular Color Vibe 5K chalk race and fundraiser after a one-year absence.

The council made the move at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Last year’s event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Stone Mountain will be the beneficiary this year, with Color Vibe donating $1 per adult participant, or $3,000 — whichever is greater.

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston, GA — The Clarkston City Council adopted a mask mandate ordinance at the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 2, by a 4-1 vote.

The city adopted a mask mandate resolution in July 2020 requiring people in public spaces or businesses to wear face coverings and stated that warnings and citations would be issued. The City Council expressed an interest in adopting an ordinance for face masks, City Manager Robin Gomez said.

“An ordinance is perceived by many as more serious, enforceable, and more formal than a resolution,” Gomez told the Tucker Observer. “However, both are legally just as equally enforceable. We (Police and Code Compliance) can write a citation from either one.”

The mask ordinance is a little stronger and a definite law for all to follow, Gomez added.

To read the full story, click here.

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Brewing Company is getting national attention as one of the country’s best beer gardens.

USA Today has named Tucker Brewing as one of the country’s 20 best beer gardens. Now it’s in the running for the top 10 and could take the No. 1 spot if it receives enough votes. To cast your ballot, click here. Tucker Brewing Company was established in 2017 and opened its doors in 2018.

Founded by brother and sister duo Ryan Chapman and Ashley Hubbard, the company promises, “German-style beer, southern roots.”

To read the full story, click here.

