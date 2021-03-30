Tucker Observer: Protesters call for end to anti-Asian violence; Tucker celebrates Earth Day

Share









Here’s a look at news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish.com providing locally sourced news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

(PHOTOS) Protesters call for end to anti-Asian violence

Chamblee, GA — Demonstrators gathered along Buford Highway in Chamblee on Saturday, March 27, 2021, calling for an end to anti-Asian violence during ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition’s National Day of Action.

ANSWER Coalition’s Satya Vatti said, “We are here today in response to the shootings that took place last Tuesday (March 16) in Atlanta, the massacre that happened targeting Asian-American workers.” Vatti said similar actions protesting anti-Asian hate and demanding the U.S. Government and corporate media stop bashing China were taking place simultaneously in over 60 cities across the country.

To see the full story, click here.

Tucker plans its first Earth Day celebration

Tucker, GA — Tucker is planning to hold the city’s first Earth Day celebration on April 17.

It will occur at sites throughout the city, will have educational components and there will be giveaways. There will also be an opportunity for paper shredding. It’s being held in partnership with many of the park’s volunteer groups, according to a press release.

“Earth Day has always been special to Tucker and to its park groups,” Tucker Parks Operations Manager Jason Collins, said in the press release. Collins is organizing the event. “This year, we’re excited to take it up a notch and really engage the community in learning about our environment and how best to protect it for future generations.”

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb County homestead exemptions due April 1

DeKalb County, GA – Homeowners in DeKalb County have until April 1 to apply online for basic homestead exemptions, a press release said.

Individuals applying for the first time must own and occupy the home as their primary residence as of Jan. 1, 2021, have all vehicles registered in DeKalb County, and not have a homestead exemption anywhere else. Homeowners do not need to apply more than once for a basic exemption.

To read the full story, click here.

Lowe’s makes gardening accessible for newbies

Atlanta, GA — Backyard sanctuaries popped up throughout the pandemic, dotted with fire pits, string lights and above ground pools. And with major travel plans still on hold, spring and summer garden plans are all the rage.

Here to lend a hand in spring gardening, Lowe’s is giving away a different gardening kit each week in April at locations across Atlanta. SpringFest is helping novice gardeners with a confidence boost.

According the website, Lowe’s will provide online and in-store demos from lawn care maintenance to paint instruction. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb County Schools releases statement on data breach letter

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools says its gathering more information about a data breach letter that recently went out to parents.

The school district says its systems weren’t compromised. The breach occurred at vendor the district no longer uses.

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) was notified that some parents received a Notice of Data Breach letter from a company called PCS Revenue Control Systems, Inc.,” the notice to parents says. “This letter states that their child’s name, student identification number and date of birth were potentially exposed to unauthorized access during a data breach in December 2019. Credit monitoring services were offered as a result. The letter also explained that there was no evidence that information was accessed or used for malicious purposes. Notice is being provided at an abundance of caution.”

To read the full story, click here.

Tucker Brewing named 4th best beer garden in the United States

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Brewing Company is getting national attention as one of the country’s best beer gardens and was recently named the fourth best beer garden in the country.

USA Today organized and sponsored the contest. Top prize went to The Raleigh Beer Garden in Raleigh, N.C. The winners were chosen after four weeks of public voting.

To read the full story, click here.

Report: DeKalb County Schools will pay former superintendent candidate $750,000

Stone Mountain, GA — DeKalb County Schools has agreed to pay a $750,000 settlement to Rudy Crew, a candidate for superintendent who didn’t get the job, according to The Champion newspaper.

Crew was expected to land the job as DeKalb County’s next superintendent, but at the last minute the School Board declined to approve his contract following public scrutiny of his controversies in other school districts.

Crew filed a lawsuit, alleging racial and age discrimination. He initially demanded $1.5 million from the school district.

To read the full story, click here.

The Tucker Observer is a new community news website owned by Decaturish.com. We provide locally sourced news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

For more Tucker news, follow us on Facebook by clicking here. Follow us on Twitter by clicking here.

Want the latest news from the Tucker Observer delivered to your inbox every morning? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

To become a paying supporter of Tucker Observer, click here.