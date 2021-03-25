Tucker Observer: Sen. Jackson launches podcast, 700 housing units coming to Tucker

Share









Here are the most recent stories from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish.com covering Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

Sen. Kim Jackson launches ‘God, Goats & Government’ podcast

Stone Mountain, GA — State Sen. Kim Jackson is documenting her first legislative session — with slices of her unique life as an Episcopal priest and hobby farmer — in the new podcast “God, Goats & Government.”

The idea for the podcast was sparked after WABE’s Rose Scott asked Jackson if she was going to chronicle her first year in office.

“That was the little kick I needed to make me really do it,” Jackson told The Tucker Observer.

Jackson became the Georgia Senate’s first openly LGBTQ member after being elected to the Senate District 41 seat last November. She replaced Sen. Steve Henson, who retired after serving nearly 30 years in the legislature. The district includes Scottdale, Pine Lake, Stone Mountain, Clarkston, Tucker and Lilburn.

To read the full story, click here.

Nearly 700 housing units coming to Tucker

Tucker, GA — The Tucker City Council work session March 22 showed the city’s growth and growing pains as staff members presented updates on economic development, traffic engineering and code enforcement.

An economic development report by John McHenry, assistant city manager and director of community and economic development, shows a boom in real estate. Ten developments in Tucker and Northlake promise to bring nearly 700 new housing units.

“Residential demand is very strong,” said McHenry. “Folks want to be part of Tucker’s success story.”

McHenry included in his report industrial properties at Georgia Furniture Mart, Sugar Bowl Bakery, Hugh Howell Marketplace and Emory Healthcare at Northlake Mall.

To read the full story, click here.

Bookstore and wine bar The Vibrary opening in Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain, GA — A unique new business is coming to Stone Mountain Village that will make bibliophiles and wine lovers rejoice.

Bookstore and wine bar The Vibrary is slated to open at 970 Main Street in May. Book signings, book clubs and wine tastings are on tap for the new business, according to owner Candace Walker.

“I want it to be a place that’s very inclusive, where we only have good vibes and people can come and relax and have a book and look at it or come with some friends,” Walker told The Tucker Observer.

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston city manager says streetscape installations complete

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston City Manager Robin Gomez said a recent streetscape installation project in the city has been completed.

“Contractors completed our streetscapes project landscape installations last week that included over 150 new trees along Norman Road, Rowland Street, Market Street, and East Ponce de Leon,” Gomez said.

Gomez also had some other notes about things going on in the city.

For the full story, click here.

DeKalb County School district offering new summer learning program

Stone Mountain, GA — The DeKalb County school district has announced a new summer learning program to help students who may have fallen behind due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was discussed at this month’s School Board meeting. In her most recent email to the community, Superintendent Cheryl Watson Harris said, “I’m happy to announce that the District will offer a new learning program for students this summer.”

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston seeks applicants for Police Community Task Force

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston is seeking applicants for its new Police Community Task Force.

“The purpose of the task force is to inform council about the status of police and community relations within the city, and to study and make recommendations related to police operations especially in terms of training, transparency, and oversight,” an announcement from the city says. “The purpose of the task force is not to examine or review or make recommendations on a specific incident.”

For the full story, click here.

Tucker to clean up tow lots, change code for auto shops

Tucker, GA — Tucker Zoning Board of Appeals last week denied Tucker Towing legal non-conforming status over storage of vehicles on a lot adjacent to the business. ZBA upheld the recommendation made by Tucker city staff on March 16. The decision comes after months of delay due to COVID-19 court closures.

Tucker Towing, operating from 3815 Lawrenceville Highway, has been parking vehicles behind Mower Menders, 3823 Lawrenceville Highway, since 2005, using the adjacent lot to store dozens of vehicles from semitrailer cabs to coupes as well as tires, according to photographs.

In June 2019, Tucker code enforcement issued Tucker Tire a citation for illegal vehicle storage, but in September 2019 the citation was dismissed by Tucker Assistant Solicitor Carlos Mucha. A notice of violation was reissued in November 2019.

DeKalb County Schools quietly publishes plans to expand in-person learning

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools plans to expand in-person learning starting March 29.

If you didn’t hear about that, you’re not alone. The county school district hasn’t made any official announcement. Instead, the school district has published a calendar that shows starting March 29, both the A and B learning cohorts will attend school on the same day, four days a week: that’s Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday with Wednesday being reserved as in independent learning day.

Schools reopened to some students on March 9. It was the first time students have been back in the classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In-person learning was made available to all students as of March 15. Until now, students have been divided into two cohorts: Cohort A and Cohort B. Cohort A attended on Monday and Tuesday and Cohort B attended on Thursday and Friday. That will change on March 29 when both cohorts will be able to attend school in person on all four days.

For the full story, click here.

DeKalb to distribute 3,600 boxes of produce and chicken during its Easter Food Distribution

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government and the Easter Bunny will join forces this weekend to distribute 3,600 COVID-19 Care Baskets during the county’s monthly food distribution to fight COVID-19 food insecurity, a press release says.

In addition to the normal fare of one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters, residents will receive a dozen Georgia Grown Grade A eggs.

On Saturday, March 27, beginning at 10 a.m., the COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four drive-through locations.

For the full story, click here.

Tucker group focuses on good growth at Heritage Links Golf Course

Tucker, GA — When Lennar Corporation announced plans to convert Heritage Links Golf Course into hundreds of housing units last year, Tucker residents sprang into action.

Hundreds of people attended a community meeting, virtually and by phone, in August 2020 hosted by Lennar. A non-profit community organization, Good Growth Tucker (GGT), was created by residents concerned about the impact of Lennar Corporation’s proposed development of 200 acres of land.

Lennar is currently under contract on the 27-hole golf course near Britt Road and Old Norcross Tucker Road – a property that straddles DeKalb County and Gwinnett County.

For the full story, click here.

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson to host virtual women’s history month event

Decatur, GA – On Sunday, March 28 at 3 p.m., Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host a virtual event honoring those women who have made significant contributions to the 5th Commission District in DeKalb County, a press release says.

Angela Rye, political commentator, analyst and attorney, will be the inspirational speaker and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s state director, Meredith Lilly, will serve as the mistress of ceremony for the event.

“These women have made tremendous contributions to the enhancement and growth in our county”, said Commissioner Davis Johnson. “We appreciate them and humbly honor them for their efforts to “Move DeKalb Forward.”

To read the full story, click here.

The Tucker Observer is a new community news website owned by Decaturish.com. We provide locally sourced news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

For more Tucker news, follow us on Facebook by clicking here. Follow us on Twitter by clicking here.

Want the latest news from the Tucker Observer delivered to your inbox every morning? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

To become a paying supporter of Tucker Observer, click here.