Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 823,008 confirmed cases, 15,349 deaths

Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of March 3 has 823,008 cases and 15,349 confirmed deaths. As of March 3, there are 56,369 hospitalizations, 9,186 ICU admissions, 191,534 antigen positive cases and 2,276 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County there have been 52,080 cases and 784 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 74,832 cases and 1,072 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 187 deaths recorded that day. That surpassed the record set on Feb. 6, when the state recorded 177 deaths. The state recorded 143 deaths on March 3. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 91.4 deaths per day. On March 3, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 68.4 deaths per day.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021 Week of Feb. 24: 810,473 cases, 14,882 deaths Week of Feb. 17: 796,547 confirmed cases, 14,254 deaths Week of Feb. 10: 780,494 cases and 13,599 confirmed deaths. Week of Feb 3: 759,228 cases, 12,907 deaths

In DeKalb County the current two-week average of cases per 100,000 people is 238. Last Wednesday, it was 268 per 100,000 people.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County, that number is going down. DeKalb County’s average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of March 3 is 5.8 percent. On Feb. 24, it was 6.5 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 228 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of March 3. On Feb. 24, that number was 244 per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is also dropping in Fulton County. On March 3, the two-week average positivity rate was 5.7 percent. On Feb. 24, it was 6.3 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered 2.15 million vaccines as of March 3. In DeKalb County, 125,055 vaccines have been administered. In Fulton County, 328,335 vaccines have been administered.

To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

