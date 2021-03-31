Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 852,395 confirmed cases, 16,607 deaths

Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of March 31 has 852,395 cases and 16,607 confirmed deaths. As of March 31, there are 58,810 hospitalizations, 9,624 ICU admissions, 207,153 antigen positive cases and 2,448 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County there have been 55,107 cases and 871 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 78,422 cases and 1,187 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 187 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded 76 deaths on March 31. Last Wednesday, the seven-day seven-day moving average of deaths was 37.4 deaths per day. On March 31, it was 51 deaths per day.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021

In DeKalb County the current two-week average of cases per 100,000 people is 192. Last Wednesday, it was 189 per 100,000 people.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County, that number hasn’t changed much since last week. DeKalb County’s average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of March 31 it is 4.7 percent. On March 24 it was 4.6 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 157 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of March 31 On Mar. 24, that number was 164 per 100,000 people. The positivity rate Fulton County is flat compared with last week. On March 24, the two-week average positivity rate was 5 percent. As of March 31, the two-week positivity rate is 5 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered 3.2 million vaccines as of March 24. The current numbers for March 31 are unavailable due to “data transfer issues,” according to the Department of Public Health.

To schedule a vaccine visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.

To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

