Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence holding virtual fundraiser

Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence holding virtual fundraiser

Decaturish.com Mar 22, 2021
Image provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA — Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, a Decatur-based nonprofit, is holding a virtual fundraiser on April 17 at 7 p.m., a press release says.

Registration is free, but VIP packages are also available: www.bidpal.net/wrcdv.

Many local Decatur businesses are involved with the event. Squash Blossom owner Lisa Bobb is the event chair. Donors to our live auction include Intown Ace Hardware, Plants Creative Landscaping, realtors Natalie Gregory and Natalie Jo Williams, Pine Street Market, and more. More details about the event are below:

Cheers to Champions Virtual Fundraiser

April 17, 2021 – livestreamed at 7 p.m.

Chaired by Lisa Bobb

Honoring Clarence Seeliger Champions for Change April Ross and Kevin A. Ross

Free registration and VIP packages available. Click here to reserve your spot.

VIPs receive:

– (1) entry into our VIP prize drawing

– Admission for your household to the VIP Pre-Show at 6:30

– A box of goodies delivered to your door to help you celebrate at home

Women’s Resource Center is a Decatur-based nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence. They strive to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the diverse community of battered women and their children with programs that promote safety, compassion, connection, advocacy, and prevention. Learn more at www.wrcdv.org.

Here is the flyer for the event:

