Agnes Scott College celebrates its 50th Annual Writers’ Festival

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott’s Writers’ Festival bears the special distinction of being the longest continuous literary event in Georgia.

It is now in its 50th year, and everyone is invited to join in for this momentous occasion which is held April 5 through 11, a press release announced.

Building on a long tradition of inviting distinguished writers to campus to read their works, teach and talk with students, the Writers’ Festival began in the spring of 1972. A statewide writing contest for colleges and universities in poetry and fiction remains the centerpiece of this event. The finalists’ works will be published in the festival magazine and the visiting writers will select the prizewinners in each genre. Readings and workshops with the visiting writers round out the program.

The Writers’ Festival events are free and open to the public, as this is a virtual celebration. More information below:

Georgia Poetry Circuit Presents Tiana Clark | April 7, 2021 | 6:30 p.m.

Tiana Clark is a graduate of Vanderbilt University (MFA) and Tennessee State University (BA) where she studied Africana and Women’s studies. Her writing has appeared in or is forthcoming from The New Yorker, Poetry Magazine, The Washington Post, VQR, Tin House Online, Kenyon Review, BuzzFeed News, and elsewhere. Register here.

Writers’ Festival Keynote, Rita Dove | April 8, 2021 | 8 p.m.

American poet and essayist Rita Dove served as Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress from 1993 to 1995. She is the first African American to have been appointed since the position was created by an act of Congress in 1986. Dove also received an appointment as “special consultant in poetry” for the Library of Congress’s bicentennial year from 1999 to 2000. Register here.

Writers’ Festival with Jacqueline Goldfinger ’00 | April 9, 2021 | 5 p.m.

Agnes Scott alumna Jacqueline Goldfinger reads from her newest work, Devil’s Waltz. With an MFA from the University of Southern California and a BA from Agnes Scott, Goldfinger is best known for her work in the Southern Gothic genre. She won the Yale Drama Prize, Smith Prize, Generations Award, Brown Martin Award, Barrymore Award, and Philadelphia Critics Award. Register here.

More Writers’ Festival Events:

Writers’ Festival Kickoff Conversation | April 5, 2021 | 6:30 p.m.

Join Dean of the College and Charles A. Dana Professor of English Christine Cozzens and Professor of English and Chair Nicole Stamant as they discuss the history and highlights of 50 years of the Writers’ Festival at Agnes Scott. Register here.

Book Reading | April 6, 2021 | 3 p.m.

Charis Books & More welcomes Agnes Scott alumna Reem Faruqi ’06 for a conversation with Fahmida Azim about her children’s book, Amira’s Picture Day! Register here.

