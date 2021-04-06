LOADING

Applications for Rotary Club Community Project Grants now being accepted

Decaturish.com Apr 6, 2021
Decatur Rotary members with the Hygiene Kit Program, a grantee. Photo provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA — The Rotary Club of Decatur is now accepting applications for Community Project Grants.

Nonprofit organizations serving the residents of DeKalb County with programs that focus on literacy and/or at-risk youth are invited to apply, a press release says. The Community Project Grants are intended to help organizations leverage resources for their programming and to make a significant impact on the community and the residents served by the programming.

Grant funds must be spent between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. The deadline for submission is April 16, 2021.

More information and an application form may be found on the Rotary Club of Decatur’s website: https://decatur-rotary.org/grantapplication/.

