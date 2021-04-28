LOADING

April 28 Decaturish Twitch Show will feature Hans Utz and George Chidi

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 28, 2021
Left to right: Hans Utz and George Chidi
Decatur, GA — The Decaturish Twitch show is back after a three-week break.

Our guests for the April 28 show will be Decaturish contributors Hans Utz and George Chidi. We’ll talk about what’s going on in the news and discuss the upcoming local elections.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on April 28 at 6 p.m.

