Atlanta Breakfast Club buys Le Petit Marche, promises not to change a thing

Atlanta, GA — The news that Le Petit Marche was closing its doors after 13 years disappointed longtime customers of the Kirkwood breakfast and brunch spot on Hosea L. Williams Drive.

But the owner, Marchet Sparks, told Decaturish on April 12 that the restaurant will live on under new ownership.

“The most amazing thing happened,” she said. “After deciding to close, Le Petit Marche was bought and will be re-opening under new ownership from the team at Atlanta Breakfast Club.”

The Atlanta Breakfast Club, on Ivan Allen Junior Boulevard, is owned by Chef Anthony Sanders and Osiris Ballard.

Sparks also shared the announcement video with Decaturish:

“Life is full of beautiful surprises and I for one have a surprise for you,” Sparks said. She said she’s known the Atlanta Breakfast Club owners for a long time and she asked if they’d be interested in filling the void her restaurant would leave behind in Kirkwood. They said they weren’t interested in replacing her restaurant with theirs, but said they would like to buy the restaurant and keep everything exactly the way it is.

“They’re going to be taking over operations and keeping the dream alive,” Sparks said. “Your favorites will remain, the plates will still be chipped, the chairs will still be mismatched, the vibe will still be funk and fun and family-filled.”

Ballard said Sparks would be retained as a “brand ambassador” and she would still be around the restaurant.

“It is a pleasure for us to be in such a beautiful place with such a rich history and our goal will be to keep everything the same,” Ballard said. “Not even the grass on the sidewalk will change. We’re grateful and we’re thankful to be in such a place with so much history. Marchet has done a great job over the last 13 years giving everyone here in Kirkwood such inspiration, something to look forward to, a staple, and it’s our pleasure to keep that staple going, to keep the legend growing. And we’re so thankful she’ll be with us still as a brand ambassador, she will grace us with her presence on an ongoing basis.”

There will be a soft opening in the next few weeks and a grand reopening of Le Petit Marche on June 1.

