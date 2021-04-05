Atlanta Police respond to shooting at Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood

Share









Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Police say they are on the scene at Bessie Branham Park where one person has been shot.

The person is in stable condition, the Police Department says. Witnesses said the park was busy on the afternoon of Easter Sunday when the shooting occurred. Police officers are currently taping off the area. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

