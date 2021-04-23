Avondale Estates City Hall will reopen on May 3

Avondale Estates City Hall will reopen on May 3Photo obtained via the city of Avondale Estates website.
Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates will reopen its city hall to the public on May 3.
It will be the first time city hall has opened its doors since the start of the pandemic a year ago.
Here’s the full announcement from the city of Avondale Estates:
City Hall, which has been closed to visitors during the duration of the pandemic, will reopen its doors Monday, May 3 at 8 a.m. It is requested that all visitors maintain social distancing guidelines and wear masks in accordance with CDC guidelines. Most functions and services that are available at City Hall are also available online, including building permit applications and service requests.
Additionally, this means a return to backyard garbage pickup starting May 3. All garbage should be bagged and placed in containers no later than 7 a.m. to ensure collection stays on schedule. Large or bulky items, excluding building materials and hazardous waste items, are eligible for pick up through the special pickup program.
At this phase of reopening municipal court will remain at the American Legion at 30 Covington Road. Board, Commission, and Committee meetings will continue to be held virtually and are accessible via Zoom and the City calendar.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.