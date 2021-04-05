LOADING

Avondale Estates conducting survey for comprehensive plan update

Avondale Estates conducting survey for comprehensive plan update

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 5, 2021
Lake Avondale. Source: Avondaleestates.org
Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is conducting a survey for its comprehensive plan update.

“This plan reflects the community’s values and goals, guides short- and long-term growth, redevelopment, and preservation, and lays out implementation strategies,” a press release from the city says. “Last updated in 2016, the CDP is updated every 5-years by Georgia law. That time is now.”

The survey is gathering the opinions of residents, business owners, visitors and other stakeholder. The city wants to know people’s opinions about land use, housing, economic development and other quality of life issues.

“Data gathered from this process, future public workshops and direction from the steering committee will provide the BOMC the input necessary to development a complete and thoughtful plan,” the city says. “To participate in the survey, visit publicinput.com/cityofavondaleestates and click on the survey tab. There are a variety of multiple choice, short answer, ranking, and other interactive questions to solicit input.”

