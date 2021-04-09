Bike Law GA hosting a Bicycle Collection Day

Share









Decatur, GA — Free Bikes 4 Kidz is collecting new or gently used bikes of any size, including tricycles, to give away to those in need, a press release said.

Bikes should be in good rideable condition and need minimal repair work. You can donate your bikes to Free Bikes 4 Kidz on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hagen Rosskopf/Bike Law GA at 119 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030.

FB4K is a non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those in need. FB4K has refurbished and given away thousands of bikes to kids in Atlanta. Learn more at www.fb4katl.org

