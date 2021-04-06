Biz bits: Lush Plant Co. moves to new location in Oakhurst

Share









Decatur, GA — Here’s a quick look at business news in our community.

– Lush Plant Co. has moved to a new location in Oakhurst. The address is 317 W. Hill Street, Rear. Decatur, GA 30030 in the Elizabeth Wilson Community House.

“Lush Plant Co. opened its doors last August in a small, light-filled spaced inside of Scout Oakhurst,” the company says. “The plant shop has been offering a hand-picked selection of indoor plants and accessories like ceramic pots, baskets, plant stands, watering cans, soil and plant-themed goods like cards, jewelry, books, and face masks. It wasn’t long before the owners of Lush realized they would need more space to meet the needs of their customers.”

The new space is easily accessible, the company says.

“There is plenty of parking in front of, and around the new location,” the company says. “The store will continue to offer curbside pickup and free delivery within 3 miles of the shop; orders can be placed on the website at www.lushplantco.com. To ensure our staff and customers’ safety and well-being, face masks will be required, and a limit of six customers in the shop at any given time. Lush Plant Co. is a cashless operation and accepts all major credit/debit cards, and Venmo.”

– Atlanta resident and home improvement/real estate industry junkie Bruce Brady recently took over the 360° Painting franchise in the Atlanta market

“Besides providing quality paint services, Brady is providing Atlanta residents with jobs during a time when the unemployment rate is at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release from the company says. “While folks are spending more time at home and investing more in home improvement projects, business is booming for 360° Painting.

“Brady started his career in college, buying and renting out single-family homes and eventually became a full-time real estate investor. He left the industry before the 2008 recession, but wasn’t feeling fulfilled in his next roles. That’s when he began looking into franchising and decided it was time to go back to the industry he knew best: real estate and home improvement — his ‘sweet spot.'”

Brady’s territory includes the Atlanta, Decatur, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Vinings, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Norcross, Sandy Springs and Avondale Estates markets.

– Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurants are opening their patios and have released a new spring menu.

Here’s the full announcement from Mellow Mushroom:

Atlanta, Ga. (March 2021) – Grab your sunglasses and appetites! Mellow Mushroom has opened its patios and introduced a new Spring menu just in time for outdoor dining season, with items available for a limited time. Guests can get outside and safely visit one of Mellow Mushroom’s patios to enjoy stone baked pizzas, fresh salads, craft cocktails and cold beer under the sun or the moon. Every Mellow Mushroom patio is unique, just like the restaurants themselves. Some patios feature bars. Others, like Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have rooftops that offer outdoor dining with majestic city views. On many Mellow patios, art plays an important role, for example, in St. Louis, guests will find a 60s inspired LOVE sculpture installation. In Durbin Park, Fla., the patio is guarded by a Jaguar mural. And in Brier Creek Raleigh, a submerged Poseidon sculpture provides some whimsy for outdoor patrons. “With warmer weather, Mellow locations see a spike in demand for patio seating,” said Anne Mejia, Mellow Mushroom Vice President Brand Development. “New this Spring are some delicious menu items that are a perfect match for outdoor dining.” The new Spring menu items are available from April 13 through June 14, 2021 and include: Bacon Blue Wedge Salad – A wedge of iceberg lettuce, freshly cooked and crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, chopped tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing. Merry Prankster Pie – An herb aioli base topped with hormone-free Springer Mountain Farms chicken, Italian sausage, freshly cooked Applewood-smoked bacon, garlic, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers, mozzarella and Wisconsin-aged white cheddar, and finished with an herb aioli drizzle. Campfire Peach Margarita – An elevated take on a margarita, it combines Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Casamigos Joven Mezcal, house-made agave sour, peach puree, jalapeno and garnished with a lime wheel and half rim of Mellow Mushroom’s custom peach sugar salt blend. The mezcal, peach, and jalapeno create the perfect blend of sweet and smoke for a delicious cocktail. Maui Wowie – A pesto base with mozzarella, ham, pineapple, jerk chicken, banana peppers, and Applewood-smoked bacon. For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.

– Decatur resident Scott Christopher has been named as a Client Advisor for Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm.

“Christopher is a litigation attorney with extensive experience in workers’ compensation, personal injury and professional malpractice,” a press release from the company says. “Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Partners, Christopher was an attorney with Slappey & Sadd and was the Owner and Managing Partner of The Christopher Law Firm, both in Atlanta.”

“Christopher holds a Juris Doctor from the Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is licensed to practice law in both Georgia and North Carolina. He is a member of the Georgia Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Section and an Atlanta Bar Association Workers’ Compensation and Construction Law Section Member. Christopher lives in Decatur with his wife, Kelly, who is also a lawyer specializing in county and municipal insurance defense. Scott and Kelly have two daughters, Addi and Lola.”

