Board of Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites to modify hours for Good Friday

Decatur, GA – Due to the Good Friday holiday, the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will operate on a modified scheduled on Friday and Saturday, a press release says.

Changes in operations are as follows:

Appointments and registration for COVID-19 testing are required and available online. To ensure testing resources are available for individuals who have pre-registered for testing on their scheduled date and time, pre-registrations will be verified to ensure that the appointment date matches the actual day. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be asked to return on their scheduled day. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

The DeKalb County Board of Health has transitioned all COVID-19 registration and appointments to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system. Those seeking vaccine can now visit the Board of Health’s website or access the system via the DPH website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine and click on the “Health Dept Scheduling” icon.

VRAS, like the system used to schedule COVID-19 testing, allows users to search for the closest vaccine appointment at health department operated vaccination sites, based on the user’s ZIP Code and availability.

For individuals without computer access, DPH has also commissioned a new vaccine scheduling hotline. The phone number is 888-457-0186. This hotline, which offers assistance in languages other than English, is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

In addition, Georgia residents seeking COVID-19 vaccine also have the option of registering at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Vaccine appointments secured through this website will be administered by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS).

The closest GEMA/HS mega site for DeKalb County residents is located at the Delta Flight Museum, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The GEMA/HS sites are administering Pfizer first and second doses only.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

