City of Decatur plans to buy property from Agnes Scott College for green space

Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 16, 2021
Decatur City Hall. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission at its April 19 meeting will consider buying a piece of property from Agnes Scott College with the intention of using it as green space.

The City Commission meeting begins with a work session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the access instructions:

There will not be a physical location for members of the public to attend. Members of the public may access the meeting in one of two ways:

1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at   https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

2. Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/98415898279. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.)

If you are unable to participate in the virtual meeting, you may email your “public comments” on agenda items or submit “requests and petitions” by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19th to: Andrea Arnold, City Manager, andrea.arnold@decaturga.com

On the agenda is a proposal for the city to buy a 1.2 acre wooded lot at 216 Green Greet for $450,000. The property, owned by Agnes Scott College, is adjacent to the PATH Foundation trail between South McDonough Street and South Candler Street.

To see the rest of the agenda for the April 19 meeting, click here.

Editor’s note: Agnes Scott College is a financial supporter of Decaturish.com.

