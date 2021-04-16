City Schools of Decatur warns parents about overheating hot spots

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur is warning parents who received a wifi hot spot from the district about an overheating problem with the devices.

Here’s the full letter from CSD:

We are writing to inform you that the Verizon hotspots provided to City Schools of Decatur via the Georgia Department of Education have a risk of overheating. Verizon has “determined that the

lithium-ion battery in the Ellipsis Jetpack devices can overheat, posing a ﬁre and burn hazard.” Verizon has shared additional information at

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/statement-regarding-us-consumer-product-safety-commission-r ecall .

The affected models are the Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack MHS900L, MHS900LS, and MHS900LPP. Although Verizon reports less than 0.001% of these devices have overheated, CSD places top priority on safety and wants to support families in removing this potentially harmful equipment from their homes.

Pictures of the device are at the end of this email. It is possible affected models are in some CSD homes through other means, such as a personal purchase or being provided by an employer; in an abundance of caution, we are sending this message to the full community.

Families may return CSD-owned hotspots and power cords to the Wilson Center any time 8:30am-4:30pm M-F. We will also work with schools to provide a safe means of dropping these off there. Unfortunately, CSD is not yet in possession of any replacement hotspots. The Information Services department and Georgia DOE are in communication with Verizon on options to secure safe replacements, and Information Services has approached other vendors who might have available stock. We will share additional information as soon as it becomes available.

To help promote the safe operation of all devices, please follow these best practices with any device in your home:

– Use only approved charging cables, including the cable provided.

– Unplug your device once it’s fully charged. Devices should not be left plugged in continuously.

– When not in use, power down your device.

– Place your device on a ﬂat, solid and sturdy surface such as a ﬂoor or table.

– Ensure your device is not covered for proper ventilation.

– Keep devices near room temperature when in use.

– Do not expose the units to extreme temperatures for extended periods of time.

– Do not expose the unit or its battery to water or other liquids.

– Do not drop the units and do not insert foreign objects into the battery or unit.

We understand this creates a hardship for our families as students continue to partially or fully participate in virtual learning. If you have any questions, please contact informationservices@csdecatur.net. Pictures of the affected equipment are below.