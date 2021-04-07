Share









Decatur, GA — Film crews have been spotted in the Decatur Square this week working on a new show for the CW network.

The show is “Naomi,” a show about “a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It stars Kaci Walfall in the title role.

“Also joining the cast are Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black) as Dee, Cranston Johnson (Euphoria) as Zumbado and newcomer Camila Moreno as Lourdes,” the Hollywood Reporter says. “The project is based on the 2019 Naomi comic book series and is from showrunners Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow).”

Film crews working in the Square told Decaturish they’ll be in Decatur until Friday.

Here are more photos of the crew at work, provided by Dean Hesse.

