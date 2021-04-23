Deadline for CSD families to declare intent to join virtual academy is April 25

Share









Decatur, GA — This fall, City Schools of Decatur is offering a Virtual Academy for families who want to continue virtual learning during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Here is the message that went out to families today:

The deadline to express your intent to attend Decatur Virtual Academy is this Sunday, April 25. If you plan for your child to continue virtual learning in the 2021-2022 school year, please complete this form. Here is the link to the Decatur Virtual Academy Information Session held on April 14 and the previous communication sent on April 2.

CSD Finance Director Lonita Broome said spending on the virtual academy will be determined by how many families sign up.

“The budget the [Board of Education recently] approved is not the budget that will fund the Virtual Academy,” Broome said. “The budget for Virtual Academy will be paid from CARES funds. As the numbers of students that express intent to continue virtual learning in the fall changes, the budget will adjust accordingly. We have asked families to express intent by this Sunday, so we feel that we have a pretty accurate picture of interest now.”

According to CSD, the Virtual Academy will look similar to the virtual learning in place now.

“Much like in Fall 2020, instruction will include a blend of live, online lessons (synchronous) and self-directed lessons (asynchronous) from City Schools of Decatur teachers,” the press release from CSD said. “Teachers and students will work remotely, although there will be options for in-person learning and social interaction. We are collaborating with other local school districts and the Georgia Virtual School to bring City Schools of Decatur students a rich, robust virtual classroom experience. At this time, Georgia Pre-K is not approved to provide virtual learning beyond the current school year.”

To learn more about the Virtual Academy, click here.

