DeKalb County to offer free bulky item collection for residents

DeKalb County, GA — The county Sanitation Division is offering free residential bulky item curbside collection starting May 7 through May 29.

“Residents within the Sanitation Division’s service area will have an opportunity to place bulky items, including furniture and appliances, curbside for collection,” a press release from the county says.

Servicing will occur once per household. Here’s the collection schedule:

– For customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, servicing will begin on Friday, May 7, and end on Saturday, May 8. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, May 7. – For customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, servicing will begin on Friday, May 14, and end on Saturday, May 15. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, May 14. – For customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, servicing will begin on Friday, May 21, and end on Saturday, May 22. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, May 21. – For customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, servicing will begin on Friday, May 28, and end on Saturday, May 29. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

“Based on this collection schedule, residents with missed collections should call the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900,” a press release from the county says. “For more information on this service offering, please click here; contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404.294.2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov; visit www.dekalbsanitation.com; or follow @DKalbSanitation on Twitter.”

