(UPDATE) DeKalb Industrial Way Lane closure planned for April 12

Editor’s note: The county has changed the dates of this project. This story has been updated to reflect those changes.

Atlanta, GA – On April 12, two westbound lanes on DeKalb Industrial Way at Lawrenceville Highway will be closed from Monday night at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, April 14 at 9 p.m., while crews work to decommission an old water line which was recently replaced with a new larger line, a press release says.

Crews will also pave the road. This section of DeKalb Industrial Way will reopen at 9 p.m., Thursday, April 8.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the rapid growth in this area.

Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect delays stemming from the lane shift.

Lane shift signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane work site. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.