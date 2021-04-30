LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Police respond to shooting at Candler and McAfee roads

Crime and public safety Kirkwood and East Lake Metro ATL

DeKalb Police respond to shooting at Candler and McAfee roads

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 30, 2021
Photo from the scene, provided to Decaturish
Share

This story has been updated. 

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb Police on Friday afternoon, April 30, responded to a murder in greater Decatur.

The incident occurred at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Candler and McAfee Roads

“We are working a homicide with one male victim,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The victim appears to be in his late 20s and was deceased when officers arrived on scene. He was shot multiple times.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus