DeKalb Police respond to shooting at Candler and McAfee roads

Share









This story has been updated.

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb Police on Friday afternoon, April 30, responded to a murder in greater Decatur.

The incident occurred at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Candler and McAfee Roads

“We are working a homicide with one male victim,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The victim appears to be in his late 20s and was deceased when officers arrived on scene. He was shot multiple times.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.