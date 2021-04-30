DeKalb Sheriff SUV involved in crash on Scott Boulevard

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department SUV was involved in a Friday crash at the intersection of West Ponce de Leon and Scott Boulevard.

A witness reported that there may be injuries as multiple ambulances were on the scene. Details about the crash were not immediately available. The city of Decatur said the DeKalb County Police Department had jurisdiction over the case.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said, “At approximately 9 a.m. [on April 30], a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office unit was driving northbound on Scott Blvd when it was struck by a vehicle. The deputy was transferred to a local hospital with visible injuries. No word on charges.”

The Sheriff’s Office also did not have any information about the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

