DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections urges voters to obtain free voter identification card

Decatur, GA — DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) encourages voters to plan ahead and obtain a voter identification card from the DeKalb County VRE office. There is no cost for obtaining the ID card, and it is specifically intended for voters who do not have a valid (unexpired) state-issued driver’s license or ID card, according to a press release from the county.

“We are committed to the voters of DeKalb County, and will be actively communicating how the voting experience may be different for some voters with the passage of SB202,” said DeKalb VRE Director Erica Hamilton. “For voters who do not have the appropriate identification, the time is now to tackle this so that voting is a breeze during the next election.”

To obtain a voter ID from DeKalb VRE, registered voters will need to visit the office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur and bring a photo identity document OR a non-photo identity document that includes the full legal name, date of birth, proof of voter registration and a document reflecting full legal name and address in DeKalb County.

Voters can also visit https://dds.georgia.gov/voter-id to start the online process of obtaining a state-issued voter identification card. The same documentation is required. “DeKalb County is working on a number of awareness initiatives to ensure our voters understand the changes in the new law,” said Hamilton. “We’re excited to see voter enthusiasm and civic engagement continue into our 2021 elections.”

For more information on upcoming elections and additional information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.