Electric scooters making a return to Decatur

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur announced that Bird Scooters are returning to the city this spring.

The scooters can be rented via a mobile app that charges by the minute. The city says they can be used on roads and in bike lanes, with a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. They must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and must not block driveways, the city says. Riders must be 18-years-old or older. They’re encouraged to wear a helmet and obey all traffic laws.

The city reminds people to wear a mask as they scoot around the city. Here’s additional information provided by the city of Decatur:

Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify: – Community Pricing – Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co. – Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel – To sign up, email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis. – Safety School- a virtual education tool to help riders and drivers safely get around on a Bird. Classes include lessons on turning, speed, and blind spots. – Request a Helmet- Bird offers free helmets to active riders. Just cover shipping. To request a helmet, go to bird.co/safety-mobile. For more information, email hello@bird.co or call 1-866-205-2442. Additional information can also be found at www.bird.co and www.bird.co/blog.