For our supporters: The April 2021 e-edition is here

Share









Decatur, GA — Decaturish supporters, check your inbox.

The April 2021 e-edition is out and is our best yet. It includes an exclusive, first-run story for our supporters about how our local leaders weathered the pandemic. The cover story was written by Zoe Seiler and Logan C. Ritchie. The e-edition is emailed directly to our 1,508 (and counting) paying supporters around the first of every month.

Older e-editions are available for free. To view them, click here. If you didn’t get the e-edition, let us know by emailing us at editor@decaturish.com.

The e-edition is an exclusive product for paying supporters of Decaturish.com. It is also currently mailed to supporters of the Tuckerobserver.com, a new website covering Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain. Reader support is critical to our mission. It helps us pay reporters to tell the stories of our community as well as defray the costs of running a website, like web hosting. It allows us to hold powerful people accountable and advocate for transparency in local government.

While our news is free to everyone, free news isn’t free to produce. We depend on our readers to help us provide you with free local news instead of sticking it behind a paywall. If you value what we do, please take a moment to visit supportmylocalnews.com and sign up to become a Decaturish supporter for as little as $3 a month. In addition to the e-edition, you’ll also have the opportunity for exclusive deals from our community partners, including tickets to local events (when local events make a comeback, that is).

Your support makes a difference and has helped make Decaturish one of the top local news websites in the state of Georgia. Please help us continue our work by becoming a Decaturish supporter today.

And to our current supporters: thank you for helping us keep you informed.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.