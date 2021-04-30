Gov. Kemp lifts more COVID-19 restrictions

Share









Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp on April 30 announced that he is lifting more coronavirus restrictions.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, it eliminates many of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for months.

Kemp’s office said his new executive order on COVID-19 does the following:

1. Modifies the social distancing and sanitation requirements for residents and visitors to “strongly encouraged.” 2. Eliminates the restaurant and bar table distancing requirements and workers mask requirement. 3.Eliminates all specific requirements for gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, estheticians, hair stylists, and massage therapists. 4. Reduces the requirements for Conventions. 5. Eliminates the requirement that childcare facilities prohibit all unnecessary visitors. 6. Provides that Live Performance Venues, regardless of seating capacity, are only required to follow the guidelines for all Organizations, and such venues may implement additional measures in conjunction with the performer or organizer of an event. 7. Maintains that professional, collegiate, and high school sports organizations and events shall operate pursuant to the rules or guidelines issued by their respective league, conference, or association. 8. Clarifies that graduation ceremonies are only required to follow the guidelines for all Organizations.

On March 31, Gov. Kemp eliminated the state’s gatherings ban and all remaining shelter-in-place requirements. Deaths and cases have continued to decline in Georgia. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day on April 30 was 32.7. On March 31, it was 50.6. The seven-day moving average of cases per day was 917.1 on April 30. On March 31 it was 1007.6. On Jan. 11, the seven-day moving average of cases per day was 7,353.

The state of Georgia has administered 6.1 million COVID-19 vaccines. The AJC notes that the state is behind the rest of the country in terms of distributing the vaccine.

