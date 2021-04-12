LOADING

I-285 tanker truck crash leaves driver in critical condition, takes out sign, stops traffic

Decaturish.com Apr 12, 2021
A photo from the scene of Monday's crash on I-285. Photo provided by DeKalb County Police
DeKalb County, GA — A Monday morning tanker truck crash upended traffic on I-285, sending the driver to the hospital and leaving a huge mess.

The crash happened on Monday morning, April 12. The tanker truck carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel crashed into a sign over the interstate, demolishing the sign and spilling an unknown amount of fuel onto the roadway. Until Monday evening, all southbound lanes by Memorial Drive were blocked and traffic was diverted to East Ponce de Leon Avenue towards Glendale Road and down Northern Avenue. The diversion led to gridlock in the Decatur area.

Crews also had to shut down two northbound lanes of I-285 to remove the sign. As of Monday evening, the southbound lanes had reopened with a pacing vehicle in place for safety.

Capt. Dion Bentley with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said officials with the EPA and the Georgia Department of Transportation were also at the scene.

“It was a mess,” Bentley said.

