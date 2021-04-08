Inman Park Festival returns in 2021 with a reduced scale ‘Tour of Gardens’ and art events

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes won’t be held in 2021, but to continue the spirit of celebrating spring in Atlanta, they will host the Inman Park Tour of Gardens this year, a press release announced.

This spring should mark the 50th Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes, which has become an Atlanta spring tradition. However, like many public events, this milestone will need to be pushed back a bit.

Instead, there will be a Garden Party. The Inman Park Tour of Gardens will be held April 23-25 and will take guests on a tour of some of the most eclectic and innovative yards in Historic Inman Park. On the tour, guests will see original landscapes and nontraditional additions to classic homes with finely manicured lawns and sweeping views of our city. Each garden will hold a different surprise. Some will have dance troupes, live music, art, and plenty of Inman Park charm. This completely outdoor event will be held with COVID-safer precautions including masking and reduced size so participants have plenty of personal space.

Like the proceeds from the Inman Park Festival, the proceeds from Inman Park Tour of Gardens will be used to better the neighborhood and community. Inman Park is a popular destination for visitors, with many restaurants, art galleries, parks, and other attractions. Funds from the festival help improve the community so that all who visit can enjoy the neighborhood.

“Due to the cancellation of the Inman Park Festival in 2020 and 2021, we were unable to embark on some of the lighting, sidewalk and park improvement initiatives that we had planned,” said Jane Bradshaw Burnette, Inman Park Festival Co-chair. “We’re excited to be able to hold a safe, socially distanced, and unique event in 2021, and the Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes will be back, bigger, quirkier, and more fun than ever for the 50th Anniversary in 2022.”

In previous years, Inman Park Festival was one of the region’s largest art festivals, with artists and creators coming from all over the nation to sell their work. While this year there will not be a full art market, a small group of local artists have been curated to set up booths at the garden locations. Ticket buyers will have the chance to shop from these local vendors.

TICKET INFO:

– Inman Park Tour or Gardens — April 23, 24, and 25

– Tickets start at $25 and are available to purchase online at www.inmanparkfestival.org/gardens

– To keep guests safe, there will be a limit on the numbers of tickets for sale in order to reduce crowd size. Tickets must be purchased for specific dates: Friday, April 23 (4-8pm), Saturday, April 24 (noon-4pm), or Sunday, April 25 (noon-4pm).

– You must redeem your ticket purchase for a wristband when you arrive at the festival. You can redeem your e-tickets at the Trolley Barn located at 963 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

– Masks are required to go on the Tour of Gardens.

