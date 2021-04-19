IRC-CORE to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to DeKalb County

Share









Atlanta, GA — Georgians over 16 in DeKalb County will have an opportunity to get a Pfizer-Biontech vaccine against COVID-19 at several IRC-CORE vaccination sites between April 20 and April 24, according to a press release from the organization. Recipients will be automatically registered for their second dose on-site, and vaccines are available to anyone 16+.

Tuesday, April 20, from 10am – 4pm at Eastlake Family YMCA, 275 E Lake Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Wednesday, April 21, from 10am – 4pm at Avondale Estates First Baptist Church, 47 Covington Hwy, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Thursday, April 22, from 10am – 4pm at Blueprint Church Stone Mountain, 4528 Rockbridge Rd SW, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Friday, April 23, from 10am – 4pm at Clarkston First Baptist Church, 3999 Church St, Clarkston, GA 30021

Saturday, April 24, from 10am – 4pm at City of Doraville Vaccination Site, 3725 Park Ave, Doraville, GA 30340

You must be 16 years of age or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Please bring ID. Available for those with and without insurance.

Interpretation is available in the following languages: Amharic, Arabic, Burmese, English, French, Karen, Kinyarwanda, Kurdish, Lingala, Malay, Nepali, Oromo, Portuguese, Rohingya, Swahili, Tigrinya and Zulu.

Please wear a mask or face covering if you have one, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided on-site.

Register for a preferred date, time, and location at http://dekalbvax.coreresponse.org/.