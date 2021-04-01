LOADING

Type to search

Kirkwood’s Le Petit Marche closes

Business Food Kirkwood and East Lake

Kirkwood’s Le Petit Marche closes

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 1, 2021
Petit Marche owner Marchet Sparks. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Share

Atlanta, GA — Le Petit Marche, a popular breakfast and brunch spot in Kirkwood, is shutting its doors after 13 years.

The restaurant made the announcement via social media. The owner is Marchet Sparks.

“After 13 years, we’ve come to the end of the road for Le Petit Marche! Here is a special message of love from Marchet and more information about why the restaurant has closed, and why it’s time to move on,” the restaurant announced via Facebook. “We love you all so much, and are forever thankful for the legacy you’ve helped us create here in Atlanta and in the Kirkwood neighborhood! Community (still) thrives here, in our hearts.”

In her video, Sparks said the closure was “a matter of timing and opportunity for me.”

“It’s a matter of timing. My lease is up,” she said. “And a matter of opportunity for me to pursue other endeavors. I’m rekindling an old flame. As many of you know, I was a real estate sales agent prior to my becoming a restaurant owner.”

Her business opened in 2008 at Kirkwood Station. She opened in a larger space at 1984 Hosea Williams Drive in 2014. Her restaurant started as a market. From there it was a steady evolution into the restaurant, where the food is front and center and the market was ancillary.

She moved to Atlanta in 2006 from Los Angeles to be closer to her parents, Isaac and Dorothy. They worked in the restaurant too, known as Mom and Pop, and she learned how to cook “at my mom’s hip.” Dorothy passed away in 2019.

Sparks wasn’t a professional chef before opening a restaurant. She was a Realtor in Los Angeles for eight years, but she always wanted to try her hand at running her own market.

“I’m a builder,” she said. “I like to start from scratch and see what happens.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus