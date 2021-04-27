LOADING

Type to search

Knights of Columbus to host Cornhole Tournament at St. Thomas More

Decatur

Knights of Columbus to host Cornhole Tournament at St. Thomas More

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 27, 2021
Photo provided by the Knights of Columbus
Share

Decatur, GA — The Knights of Columbus organization is holding a Cornhole Tournament on May 1.

According to a press release, it will be “a socially distanced afternoon of live music, food and festivities.”

The press release says, “Hamburgers and hotdogs for will be on sale and live music by Gus Garay and friends will keep the party going all afternoon! The tournament will be held on the St. Thomas More athletic field on Saturday, May 1. Check in will begin at noon, with the first toss at a 1 p.m. In the event of rain, we will move indoors.”

The event will feature two competitions for different age groups.

“Entrance fees are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under,” the press release says. “Please Venmo your entrance fees to @Matt-Hegarty-2.”

The Knights of Columbus STM counsel has 180 members and serves the community in doing service projects and social events, the press release says.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus