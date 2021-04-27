Knights of Columbus to host Cornhole Tournament at St. Thomas More

Share









Decatur, GA — The Knights of Columbus organization is holding a Cornhole Tournament on May 1.

According to a press release, it will be “a socially distanced afternoon of live music, food and festivities.”

The press release says, “Hamburgers and hotdogs for will be on sale and live music by Gus Garay and friends will keep the party going all afternoon! The tournament will be held on the St. Thomas More athletic field on Saturday, May 1. Check in will begin at noon, with the first toss at a 1 p.m. In the event of rain, we will move indoors.”

The event will feature two competitions for different age groups.

“Entrance fees are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under,” the press release says. “Please Venmo your entrance fees to @Matt-Hegarty-2.”

The Knights of Columbus STM counsel has 180 members and serves the community in doing service projects and social events, the press release says.

