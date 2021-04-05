Legacy Park business on Decatur City Commission agenda

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission has a light agenda for its April 5 meeting and it’s business mostly pertains to Legacy Park, the former United Methodist Children’s Home on South Columbia Drive.

Decatur bought the property in 2017.

The April 5 meeting begins with a closed-door executive session to discuss real estate matters. Here are the access instructions for the work session, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and the regular meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m. The work session and regular meeting are open to the public.

There will not be a physical location for members of the public to attend. Members of the public may access the meeting in one of two ways:

1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video 2. Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/97708163076. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) If you are unable to participate in the virtual meeting, you may email your “public comments” on agenda items or submit “requests and petitions” by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5th to: Andrea Arnold, City Manager, andrea.arnold@decaturga.com

City Commissioners will consider a temporary beer and wine license permit for the return of the Truckin’ Tuesdays event at Legacy Park. It will be held every Tuesday in May and September from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Commissioners will also consider granting permission to submit a community development block grant application to build an accessible and inclusive playground at Decatur’s Legacy Park.

“We are proposing the CDBG grant cover the purchase cost of the playground equipment at $145,000,” a memo from Assistant City Manager Linda Harris says. “The city would be responsible for the site work, shipping and installation, a contribution of $112,000, for a total project budget of $257,000. We have the funds available to cover the city’s proposed contribution in the current FY20-21 Capital Improvement Fund balance. I recommend approval of the city’s contribution of $112,000 and authorization to submit the grant application.”

In the memo, Harris explained the purpose of an exclusive playground.

“An accessible and inclusive playground is an area designed to ensure that children or their caregivers using wheelchairs can easily access the playground and use the play structures,” Harris said. “It also means that play equipment meets the needs, skills, and interests of a wide range of children regardless of their physical and mental abilities. These playgrounds ensure that all people feel they belong, are engaged, and connected. An accessible playground allows children with or without disabilities to access and use a variety of playground equipment. It also invites parents, caregivers, or older siblings with disabilities into the play area to share in the fun.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.