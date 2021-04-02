New cooking and lifestyle show “Living the Dream” debuts April 15

Share









Atlanta, GA – Atlanta-based artist Matthew Terrell will launch his latest project, “Living the Dream,” a new cooking and lifestyle show available at GoddessBlessYou.com for free weekly viewing, a press release announced.

Previous to this, Terrell published “The Magnolia Bayou Cookbook,” a fictional Southern cookbook, with each copy containing handmade elements such as recipe cards stuffed into the pages.

“Living the Dream” is an extension of Terrell’s creative culinary work. Described as “Martha Stewart meets Peewee’s Playhouse,” the show brings a fun and creative spin to the popular cooking and lifestyle genre.

Terrell describes the cooking style for the show as “minimum effort with maximum pleasure.” Rather than toiling over a hot stove, Terrell shows viewers how to break recipes down into components that can be prepared days or weeks ahead so that when it comes time to make a big dinner, all you have to do is throw a few things together and heat it up.

While not veering too much into the semi-homemade world, Terrell shares ingredient shortcuts (like buying pre-rolled fresh pizza dough, or strategic use of upscale seasoning blends) that make cooking both easier and more delicious. Every episode features a drink, including original cocktails, homemade liqueur, and sun tea.

“Living the Dream” features neighbors and friends of Terrell, including appearances by popular local entertainers including Amber Nash and Lucky Yates. Every segment of the show features real advice presented in an imaginative way. It will feature animations, puppets, funny characters, and more.

All four episodes of “Living the Dream” will be available at GoddessBlessYou.com. The show will debut April 15.

