New York Life awards DeKalb Library Foundation $15,000 Community Impact Grant

Decatur

Decaturish.com Apr 26, 2021
Decatur Branch of the DeKalb County Public Library. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The DeKalb Library Foundation announced in a press release that they received a $15,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life.

This is the second year in a row New York Life has awarded funds to support DeKalb County Public Library’s Take the Internet at Home initiative.

“We are so grateful for New York Life’s investment in the mobile hotspot program,” said Library Director Alison Weissinger. “The support we have received from New York Life allows more than 1,200 citizens to have access to the internet in their home.”

DeKalb Library Foundation Board Member Tim Martin championed the Foundation through the New York Life grant process.

“I am pleased this partnership impacts so many library patrons in DeKalb County,” Martin said.

The Take the Internet Home with You Initiative allows patrons to check-out hotspot devices so they may access the internet in their home for 21 days.

For more information about the DeKalb Library Foundation, please visit dekalblibraryfoundation.org.

