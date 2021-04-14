Pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine results in cancellation of clinic in Avondale

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The CDC’s and FDA’s recommendation to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following rare but serious side effects has forced the cancellation of a vaccine clinic in Avondale Estates.

In an announcement, the city said, “It appears that the COVID-19 vaccines that were scheduled to be delivered at First Baptist Church Avondale Estates through a partnership with Gospel Hope have been cancelled or postponed. Georgia is among several states to announce it would follow a recommendation by the Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson distribution after six reports of unusual clotting. When more information is available, we will release that information.”

The CDC has received reports of six people developing a rare type of blood clot after receiving the vaccination. The death of a woman in Virginia is being investigated to see whether it was connected to the vaccine.

The CDC says that more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and Georgia has received about 256,100 doses, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Unlike other vaccines on the market, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.

While the side effects may be alarming, they are believed to be extremely rare.

Following the CDC and FDA’s recommendation, Georgia paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

