LOADING

Type to search

Pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine results in cancellation of clinic in Avondale

Avondale Elections COVID-19 Trending

Pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine results in cancellation of clinic in Avondale

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 14, 2021
Photo obtained via the city of Avondale Estates website.
Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The CDC’s and FDA’s recommendation to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following rare but serious side effects has forced the cancellation of a vaccine clinic in Avondale Estates.

In an announcement, the city said, “It appears that the COVID-19 vaccines that were scheduled to be delivered at First Baptist Church Avondale Estates through a partnership with Gospel Hope have been cancelled or postponed.  Georgia is among several states to announce it would follow a recommendation by the Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson distribution after six reports of unusual clotting. When more information is available, we will release that information.”

The CDC has received reports of six people developing a rare type of blood clot after receiving the vaccination. The death of a woman in Virginia is being investigated to see whether it was connected to the vaccine.

The CDC says that more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and Georgia has received about 256,100 doses, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Unlike other vaccines on the market, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.

While the side effects may be alarming, they are believed to be extremely rare.

Following the CDC and FDA’s recommendation, Georgia paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus