(PHOTOS) Vigil for Zadok Williams

Atlanta, GA — On Friday, April 23, around 100 people, including family, friends, activists and supporters gathered at Freedom Park in Atlanta for a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the family of Matthew Zadok Williams, who was shot and killed by DeKalb County Police in his greater Decatur home on April 12, 2021.
The family is calling for the release of all bodycam footage and is asking the public’s help to support their efforts. They believe Williams was having a mental health crisis and police should have called in mental health experts rather than fatally shooting him.
A man waves Black Lives Matter flags during a candlelight vigil at Freedom Park in Atlanta on April 23 for Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Around 100 people including family, friends, activists and supporters attended a candlelight vigil at Freedom Park in Atlanta on April 23 for Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alyjah Williams holds a sign during a candlelight vigil for her uncle Matthew Zadok Williams at Freedom Park in Atlanta on April 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Ann Lewis with her daughter Hahnah Williams, uses a bullhorn to call out to motorists on Moreland Avenue during an April 23 candlelight vigil for her son Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The family of Matthew Zadok Williams’ handed out flyers during a candlelight vigil on April 23 asking for the public’s help in taking action for justice for Zadok. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Ann Lewis points a sign toward motorists on Moreland Avenue during a candlelight vigil at Freedom Park in Atlanta on April 23 for her son Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hahnah Williams speaks during an April 23 candlelight vigil for her brother Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. She asked those assembled to continue to lift the family in prayer. “We are in deep pain now. We realize life is going to have to go on and it’s going to be very hard but when you think of anybody please think about my mother. My brother protected her, he supported her, he loved her. She was his favorite person in the whole world. He never had a chance to have children. He was only 35. To know him was to love him. The media can look high and low and they’ll never find any dirt on my brother because he never did anybody wrong, he never hurt anybody. Just looking at you all gives us strength. Please keep calling my brother’s name, Justice for Zadok.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Ann Lewis attends a candlelight vigil on April 23 for her son Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Family members embrace during a candlelight vigil at Freedom Park in Atlanta on April 23 for Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matthew Zadok Williams’ family released thirty-five balloons, one for each year of his life during a candlelight vigil at Freedom Park in Atlanta on April 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alyjah Williams, holds candles during a candlelight vigil at Freedom Park in Atlanta for her uncle Matthew Zadok Williams on April 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Family members and attorney Mawuli Davis, second from left, hold candles during a candlelight vigil at Freedom Park for Matthew Zadok Williams on April 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joetta Burnette holds a sign during an April 23 candlelight vigil at Freedom Park in Atlanta for Matthew Zadok Williams who was shot and killed in his greater Decatur home by DeKalb County Police on April 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
