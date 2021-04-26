(PHOTOS) Vigil for Zadok Williams

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — On Friday, April 23, around 100 people, including family, friends, activists and supporters gathered at Freedom Park in Atlanta for a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the family of Matthew Zadok Williams, who was shot and killed by DeKalb County Police in his greater Decatur home on April 12, 2021.

The family is calling for the release of all bodycam footage and is asking the public’s help to support their efforts. They believe Williams was having a mental health crisis and police should have called in mental health experts rather than fatally shooting him.

