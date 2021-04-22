Piney Grove COVID-19 testing site hours to shift to three days per week

Share









Decatur, GA — Starting Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Health will shift operations at its Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church testing site in East Atlanta to three days a week starting April 26, according to a press release from the Board.

New site hours are as follows:

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church COVID-19 Testing Hours

(effective April 26, 2021) Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday CLOSED 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CLOSED 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CLOSED 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CLOSED

Appointments and registration for COVID-19 testing are required and available online. To ensure testing resources are available for individuals who have pre-registered for testing on their scheduled date and time, pre-registrations will be verified to ensure that the appointment date matches the actual day. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be asked to return on their scheduled day. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.