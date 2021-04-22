LOADING

Type to search

Piney Grove COVID-19 testing site hours to shift to three days per week

COVID-19 Decatur

Piney Grove COVID-19 testing site hours to shift to three days per week

Alex Brown Apr 22, 2021
Stephanie B., RN takes a specimen at the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Decatur, GA — Starting Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Health will shift operations at its Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church testing site in East Atlanta to three days a week starting April 26, according to a press release from the Board.

New site hours are as follows:

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church COVID-19 Testing Hours
(effective April 26, 2021)
Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
CLOSED 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CLOSED 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CLOSED 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CLOSED

Appointments and registration for COVID-19 testing are required and available online. To ensure testing resources are available for individuals who have pre-registered for testing on their scheduled date and time, pre-registrations will be verified to ensure that the appointment date matches the actual day. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be asked to return on their scheduled day. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus