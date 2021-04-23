LOADING

Police: Juvenile riding bike in Oakhurst hits truck; victim taken to hospital

Crime and public safety Decatur Trending

Decaturish.com Apr 23, 2021
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on April 21 responded to a call about a juvenile cyclist who hit a truck in Oakhurst.

Police responded to the call around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Oakview Road and Mead Road.

“The accident investigation revealed a white Dodge Ram truck towing a trailer was traveling northbound on Oakview Road,” Sgt. John Bender said. “A juvenile riding a bicycle rapidly entered the crosswalk that covers Oakview Road at the intersection with Mead Road. The juvenile struck the side of the truck while going through the crosswalk. The impact knocked the juvenile from the bicycle. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. No citations were issued.”

Bender said the child was alert when they were transported to the hospital. Social media reports from witnesses describe the victim as an 8-year-old boy and it is believed he will recover.

