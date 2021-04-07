Redevelopment of AT&T training center into condos starts soon

Share









Decatur, GA — Residents of the Oakhurst and Kirkwood neighborhoods will soon notice activity at the AT&T training center building near the East Lake MARTA station.

Developer Thrive plans an adaptive re-use that will turn the AT&T training center into 34 condos. Atlanta Agent magazine reports the asking price will be in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.The condos will be located at 108 Park Place, hence the development’s name, “Park 108.”

Under an agreement with the city and administered through the DDA and the Decatur Land Trust, three of the units will be reserved for buyers with incomes at or below 120 percent of the area median income (AMI). According to Beltline.org, the AMI for the Atlanta area is $82,700.

Chris Rudd, a division president with Thrive Residential, said that work should begin “in the next week or so.”

“We’re excited,” he said.

The project has been years in the making. The City Commission first approved the development plans in November 2018, issuing a conditional use permit (CUP) that allowed the construction of multifamily residential in a commercial district.

A condition of the CUP required 10 percent of the units be reserved as workforce housing, affordable for those with incomes between 80 and 120 percent of area median income (AMI). At the time, the city asked the developer to work with the DDA to determine a model for including the affordable housing units.

The project hit a snag after the developer asked for an exception to the maximum building height to allow it to add a floor to the top of the building. Nearby residents objected and the developer withdrew the request after being unable to reach an agreement that addressed their concerns.

The developer in November 2019 announced that the project was back on track after reaching an agreement with the DDA about affordable housing.

In its description of the project, the developer’s website says, “Situated in Oakhurst, a neighborhood known for its eclectic artwork and vibrant culture, Park 108 brings that same extraordinary distinction to home by infusing new life into the existing 1930s historic building. Here you’ll find a stunning blend of modern design and authentic characteristics. This boutique building of 34 condominium residences features oversized windows that flood your home with natural light and lofted ceilings that create expansive living spaces. From local coffeeshops to art galleries and nearby green spaces, Park 108 gives you the opportunity to curate the home and lifestyle you desire.”

Writer Cathi Harris contributed to this story.