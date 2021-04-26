LOADING

Clarkston

Report: Clarkston police officer injured in confrontation with domestic violence suspect

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 26, 2021
Clarkston City Hall and Police Department. Photo by Dean Hesse
Clarkston, GA — A Clarkston police officer was injured while responding to a domestic violence call, CBS46 reports.

The incident happened on Sunday morning. The suspect allegedly used a gun during the domestic violence incident, according to CBS46.

“Clarkston Officers responded to the call, as they were approaching the apartment, police say the suspect may have seen them, got into his car, and drove away,” the TV station reported. “According to a police official, officers then commanded the man to stop, but that is when the suspect put his foot on the gas, headed straight for the officers, and struck one officer while continuing to head for another officer.”

The suspect has been apprehended and the officer received minor injuries, CBS Atlanta reported. For the full story, click here.

