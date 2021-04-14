LOADING

Type to search

Section of Meadowvale Drive to be closed April 15-16 for ‘Powerpuff Girls’ shoot

Decaturish updates

Section of Meadowvale Drive to be closed April 15-16 for ‘Powerpuff Girls’ shoot

Decaturish.com Apr 14, 2021
The filming location. Image obtained via Google Maps
Share

Decatur, GA – Meadowvale Drive NE, between Abby Lane NE and Marann Drive NE, will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m. Thursday, April 15, to 11 p.m. Friday, April 16, to facilitate the filming of “Powerpuff Girls” at 2220 Meadowvale Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30345, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Ms. Mary Louise Freeman, Location Manager, One Eighty Production, LLC at 404-392-5626.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus