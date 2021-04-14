Section of Meadowvale Drive to be closed April 15-16 for ‘Powerpuff Girls’ shoot

Share









Decatur, GA – Meadowvale Drive NE, between Abby Lane NE and Marann Drive NE, will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m. Thursday, April 15, to 11 p.m. Friday, April 16, to facilitate the filming of “Powerpuff Girls” at 2220 Meadowvale Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30345, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Ms. Mary Louise Freeman, Location Manager, One Eighty Production, LLC at 404-392-5626.

