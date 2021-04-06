Section of Meadowvale Drive to be closed April 7- 8 for Powerpuff Girls filming

Share









Atlanta, GA – Meadowvale Drive Northeast, between Abby Lane Northeast and Marann Drive Northeast, will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, to 11 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

The closure is to facilitate the filming of “Powerpuff Girls” TV series, at 2220 Meadowvale Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.

The “Powerpuff Girls” will be a live-action show based on the beloved cartoon that will air on The CW. It stars Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, according to Deadline.com.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Mary Louise Freeman, location manager, One Eighty Production LLC at 404-392-5626.

