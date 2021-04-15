South Fork Conservancy and PATH Foundation bring regional connections closer

Share









Atlanta, GA – Work is underway to build a new stretch of trail called the Creek Walk Connector along a northeast Atlanta meadow and the north fork of Peachtree Creek, a press release said.

The multi-use, ADA-accessible trail is a collaboration between two major trailblazers: South Fork Conservancy and PATH Foundation. The trail is a critical segment linking the two nonprofits’ existing trail systems and other regional trails. It will provide communities along the creek, as well visitors, expanded opportunities to slow down and experience nature in the city.

The collaboration, funded through a nearly $1 million state grant from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Association (GOSA) involves the building of a 12-foot-wide, multiuse trail, restoring 50,000 square feet of creekside habitat, improving a soft-surface trail through the meadow, and creating a new pocket park with interpretive signage, bike racks, and benches.

The 1,600-foot-long multiuse trail begins at Lindbergh Drive and heads southeast along I-85 at the meadow’s edge, ultimately joining the Confluence Bridge. This intersection marks the meeting of the South Fork trail system, the Atlanta BeltLine, and PATH400. Future plans include a connection to the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

South Fork Conservancy was among the first to be awarded a GOSA grant, and several other impactful projects are planned for this year. Kimberly Estep, Executive Director of the South Fork Conservancy, said, “Breaking ground on this project is the realization of years of planning and effort. We are thrilled to partner with the PATH Foundation to create accessible and beautiful ways to enjoy nature in the heart of Atlanta.”

