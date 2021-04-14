Town green proposal, zoning code rewrite on Avondale City Commission agenda

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission on April 14 will hold a regular meeting followed by a work session to discuss topics that include the city’s town green and a zoning code rewrite.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is accessible via Zoom. Here are the access instructions:

According to the meeting agenda, “Members of the Fabric team will present their recommendation for the companyto construct the Town Green.”The agenda also includes “a continuing conversation” about the city’s proposed zoning code rewrite.The city is currently rewriting its zoning code and expects to complete an overhaul of its land use and zoning regulations by May 31, 2021. City Manager Patrick Bryant explained that most cities in America used boilerplate zoning language for most of the 70s, 80s and 90s. He said much of Avondale’s current zoning code is a remnant of that era. In the last decade, the Avondale Estates City Commission created a downtown master plan and conducted a zoning audit.

The audit assessed the city’s areas of weakness in its code and made recommendations about potential changes.

“The rewrite of the zoning code is the outcome of all of those factors,” Bryant said. “We’re developing a code that’s very specific to Avondale Estates, the desires of its residents, the desires of its board, so we have an objective code that developers will be able to use to determine whether their development type is appropriate for the city of Avondale Estates. For example, a multifamily mixed-use developer will be able to develop by right using our code now, whereas in the past they needed to use a special use permit, and go through a process. We want to remove subjectivity, so developers have a better sense of what we are looking for in our downtown.”

More information about the zoning code rewrite can be seen by clicking here.

To see the agendas for the April 14 City Commission meeting, click here.

