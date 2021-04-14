Town green proposal, zoning code rewrite on Avondale City Commission agenda

Town green proposal, zoning code rewrite on Avondale City Commission agendaLake Avondale. Source: Avondaleestates.org
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission on April 14 will hold a regular meeting followed by a work session to discuss topics that include the city’s town green and a zoning code rewrite.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is accessible via Zoom. Here are the access instructions:
The audit assessed the city’s areas of weakness in its code and made recommendations about potential changes.
“The rewrite of the zoning code is the outcome of all of those factors,” Bryant said. “We’re developing a code that’s very specific to Avondale Estates, the desires of its residents, the desires of its board, so we have an objective code that developers will be able to use to determine whether their development type is appropriate for the city of Avondale Estates. For example, a multifamily mixed-use developer will be able to develop by right using our code now, whereas in the past they needed to use a special use permit, and go through a process. We want to remove subjectivity, so developers have a better sense of what we are looking for in our downtown.”
