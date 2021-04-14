LOADING

Tucker Observer: Tucker City Council approves pool improvements; GBI investigates shooting

Tucker Observer: Tucker City Council approves pool improvements; GBI investigates shooting

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 14, 2021
Tucker City Hall. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Here’s a look at news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish.com. The Tucker Observer provides locally sourced news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

Tucker City Council approves pool improvements and road projects

Tucker, GA — Tucker City Council met April 12, announcing a plan to elect a new councilmember to replace Bill Rosenfeld, who died in January, and passing several ordinances.

On Nov. 2, a municipal election will be held in Tucker to elect a mayor and four City Councilmembers. The election will include the special election to fill Rosenfeld’s seat.

Parks and Recreation director Rip Robertson announced improvements to Rosenfeld Park and Kelly Cofer Park in time for opening weekend, May 29. At Rosenfeld Park pool, the diving platform is being removed to make room for a water slide; at Kelly Cofer Park pool, an aqua swing will replace a diving board. City Council approved the project, which will cost $59,555.

GBI investigating after DeKalb Police shoot man accused of ‘aggressively wielding’ a knife

Photo by Dean Hesse.

DeKalb County, GA — For the second time in two weeks, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving DeKalb County Police.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday, April 12, around 6 p.m. DeKalb Police said they responded to a call about a man “aggressively wielding a knife” in the 2500 block of Terrace Trail.

City of Clarkston holding low-cost pet vaccination clinic on April 25

Photo provided by the city of Clarkston

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston will hold a low cost pet vaccination clinic on Sunday, April 25.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milam Park Pavilion, located at 3867 Norman Road.

This is a noncontact event and participants must register on arrival. People will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis. All animals must be leashed or in a carrier.

Tucker Business Association holding Bill Rosenfeld Memorial Luncheon

Tucker City Councilmember Bill Rosenfeld passed away Friday evening. Photo provided by the city of Tucker.

Tucker, GA — Bill Rosenfeld has passed away, but the councilmember’s legacy in Tucker lives on.

The Tucker Business Association on April 15 will hold it’s inaugural  William “Bill” Rosenfeld Memorial Luncheon at Smoke Rise Country Club.

Tucker Mission Garden benefits NETWorks Cooperative with fresh vegetables

Photo provided to Decaturish

Tucker, GA — Tucker First United Methodist Church has created a new mission oriented community container garden in Tucker and it is aptly named, “The Tucker Mission Garden.”

The community is invited to attend a short consecration service for the garden on Sunday, April 25 at 12:15 pm, a press release says.

The Tucker Mission Garden is located on Fourth Street in Tucker behind the main church building.

Commissioner Bradshaw announces groundbreaking of Community and Senior Center

Steve Bradshaw. Photo by Rebecca Breyer

Stone Mountain, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the District 4 community and senior center at 4885 Elam Road in Stone Mountain on Thursday, April 15, at 10 a.m., a press release says.

“I am pleased with the progress that is being made on the soon-to-come community and senior center and I am thrilled that we are we have scheduled the groundbreaking for this week,” Commissioner Bradshaw said.

