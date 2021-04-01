Tucker Observer: Tucker strikes out in legislative session; GBI investigates shooting

Share









Here’s a look at news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish.com providing locally sourced news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

Legislature doesn’t pass Tucker annexation legislation, charter changes

Tucker, GA — Two city of Tucker legislative priorities went nowhere in the recent legislative session that concluded on March 31.

Mayor Frank Auman and City Council members can be reelected indefinitely if a resolution passed at the Feb. 22 council meeting had been approved by the legislature. Eliminating term limits was a recommendation made by Tucker’s Charter Commission, a board of nine appointed residents who reviewed the city’s charter in 2018. Council members also unanimously passed a resolution to annex a segment of unincorporated DeKalb County near Northlake Mall which would’ve required legislative approval.

City spokesperson Matt Holmes confirmed that the Legislature did not pass these measures, though he was unsure of the reason why.

GBI investigating after DeKalb County Police shoot man during chase

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department says the GBI is investigating the death of a man shot by a DeKalb County Police officer during a foot chase.

The man allegedly pointed a weapon at officers.

The GBI indicated more than one officer was involved in the shooting.

The incident occurred at 4:15 a.m. March 31.

DeKalb County Police investigate two shootings

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Police are investigating two shootings that occurred on Monday night.

Police investigated a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Valley Brook Place. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the exact location is the Dexter at Decatur apartments in greater Decatur.

DeKalb County Schools hosting Spring Break Meal Distribution event

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District is hosting a Spring Break Meal Distribution event on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Administrative & Instructional Complex on the International Center side, a press release says.

Researchers look for Stone Mountain barbershop to help with hypertension project

Stone Mountain, GA — Mercer University is launching a project that will put pharmacists into local barbershops to improve the health of Black men.

Jenn Nguyen and Gina Ryan, two faculty members from the school’s College of Pharmacy, are actively looking for a barbershop in Stone Mountain with a predominantly Black clientele to partner with them. They want to train barbers and stylists to screen for blood pressure, discuss the importance of taking medications and living a healthy lifestyle with their clients.

“The long-term goal of the project is to address the high rates of uncontrolled blood pressure in the Black community,” Nguyen told The Tucker Observer.

Small Business Spotlight: JP Wood and Weld

Tucker, GA — John Paul Monferdini II has always enjoyed tinkering around with building furniture and the finer craftsman style of building. He has worked in carpentry for 18 years and 11 years ago he set his goal of owning his own business in 10 years.

Six months before that deadline, the Tucker resident made that dream come true. Monferdini opened JP Wood and Weld in 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Carpentry has been a passion of mine for a long time and something that I’ve enjoyed and figured out a long time ago that I’ve got a knack for it,” Monferdini said. “Studying and learning from books was always a struggle for me but when I got into carpentry I found a whole world of things that just seemed to make sense to me.”

Clarkston City Council discusses allowing beer and wine delivery

Clarkston, GA — Packaged beer and wine may soon be able to be delivered to Clarkston residents through delivery only businesses.

During the City Council’s March 30 work session, the board discussed an ordinance amendment that would allow a retail delivery shop to sell packages of beer, malt beverages and wine.

Gopuff has requested this change. The business delivers food and drinks, cleaning supplies, home needs, over-the-counter medication, and is a delivery only business. Gopuff’s Clarkston location is requesting the change so it can venture into delivering beer and wine as a retail delivery shop.

