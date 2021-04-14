Vehicle flips following crash in Decatur; driver cited

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Police Department on April 14 responded to a report of a vehicle that flipped following a crash.

Police responded to the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Commerce Drive at 12:41 p.m.

“A black Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on East Ponce de Leon Avenue,” Sgt. John Bender said. “A black Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Commerce Drive. The driver of the Honda failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and struck the Mustang. The impact caused the Honda to overturn in the intersection. Minor injuries were reported at the scene. The driver of the Honda was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device and was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.”

There was another unusual incident this week at this same intersection.

Decatur Police and a wrecker service spent hours on Monday afternoon trying to remove a tractor-trailer that got stuck in downtown Decatur.

Sgt. Bender said, “On Monday, April 12, 2021 at approximately 2:04 pm, Decatur officers assisted with traffic control for a tractor- trailer that became stuck while attempting to turn southbound onto Commerce Drive from East Ponce de Leon Avenue. The trailer portion of the vehicle became stuck on the sidewalk during the turn. There were no injuries or damage reported during the incident. No citations were issued.”

Bender said it took awhile to get everything sorted out.

“Officers were on the scene for approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes,” Bender said. “There was a delay due to the wrecker service needing two larger sized rotator type tow trucks in order to remove the trailer without causing damage.”

